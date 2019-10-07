Man charged in Montgomery robbery, shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after police say he shot another man after robbing him.
Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says Demarcus Snead, 21, is charged with robbery first, assault first and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Duckett says the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Macedonia Drive and Woodley Circle. The victim told officers he was in the area to purchase drugs when someone he didn’t know robbed him. The same suspect then shot into his vehicle as he was leaving.
An arrest affidavit shows the victim was shot twice in the hip.
During the course of the investigation, Duckett says Snead was developed as the suspect. He was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Snead was taking to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $120,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.