Psychologist: family of Kelsey Starling may still have difficult challenges ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB psychologist, Dr. Josh Klapow, says the discovery of Kelsey Starling’s body, three months after a boating crash threw her into the water, will bring the Starling family closure. However, they may be in for what he calls an emotional roller coaster.
“This discovery opens everything back up. It’s a new way of dealing with the idea that now it is over and how do they incorporate that into their daily lives. That’s the challenge,” says Klapow.
The family will also gain privacy, which, he explains, can also be a challenge.
“Everybody else gets on with their day-to-day lives and so now the family really has to rely on a much tighter circle of people. There can be a sense of emptiness or a feeling of abandonment, not with any ill intent, it’s just hey, everybody else is moving on and we still have to deal with the death of a loved one.”
He says the next six to eight weeks will be most difficult as they learn to live with this new reality, and how to move on without a daily search to manage.
“When there is uncertainty and trauma, people deal really well when they can be active. And there is no more active search. Now, again, another sense of closure, but also emptiness—now what do we do? Now how do we move forward? Rituals, religion, support by family and friends, grief counselors. All those sorts of things are what help people transition. And it is cliché, but time will help heal the wound.”
