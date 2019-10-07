Scattered rain, warm temperatures today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is on the way! That means higher rain chances today and cooler air tonight, although it’s likely not the widespread rain or massive cool-down many of you are hoping for.
Showers and storms will develop ahead of the front today. As the front works its way south, rain coverage will decrease, so it won’t rain on absolutely everyone, unfortunately. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s this afternoon ahead of the front, but behind it, cooler air will drop overnight lows into the low and mid 60s.
The upper 80s will stick around through the workweek. Warm, yes, but more bearable than the upper 90s we felt last week!
We’re keeping an eye on another front that may arrive by the weekend. If it makes it this far south, it will bring cooler air by the weekend. Fingers crossed!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.