Sen. Cam Ward announces run for Alabama Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination to serve on the Alabama Supreme Court.
According to a release, Ward will officially qualify Tuesday which is the first day the Alabama Republican Party allows candidates to file the required paperwork to run.
“The roles of the three branches of government are very well-defined. The legislative branch writes the laws, the executive branch enforces the laws and the judicial branch interprets the laws,” Ward explained. “My judicial philosophy will be easy to understand. As a judge, my role will be to interpret the law exactly as it is written, not to write new ones.”
Ward was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2002, serving two terms before being elected to the Alabama State Senate. In 2018, he was re-elected to the Senate.
The Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3. This is Ward’s first run for statewide office.
