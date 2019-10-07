Trustmark Bank on Carmichael Road robbed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a bank robbery in the 4200 block of Carmichael Road.
According to MPD spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, “the adult male suspect entered the business, produced a note and then fled on foot."
As a policy, the Montgomery Police Department declines to identify businesses that are targeted in a crime and would refer to the crime only as a business robbery. However, a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police units at the Trustmark Bank in the same block of Carmichael Road and is reporting the incident as a bank robbery.
No specific description of the suspect was available. Duckett could confirm no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
