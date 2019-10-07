WSFA 12 News Hometown Tours spotlights agriculture at Ala. National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News team is once again packing up and heading on the road for our Hometown Tours.
Monday we’re taking the show to the Alabama National Fair, showcasing all things agricultural. We’ll be touring Grandpa’s Farm, the Creative Living Center and more.
We’ll be broadcasting live during Alabama Live!, WSFA 12 News at Four, Five and Six. If you’re at the fair, stop by and see us and watch the newscast in action!
Our Hometown Tours will continue during the month of October. We’ll be visiting Andalusia and Tuskegee.
