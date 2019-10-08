Above average heat continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Don’t get us wrong, we’ll take the 80s over the record-breaking heat we had last week, but temperatures are still much warmer than normal for this time of year. Normally, the average high temperature for this time of year is 80°, but we’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the workweek.
A few isolated showers are possible today, though most will stay dry. Any stray showers will dissipate by sunset. Tomorrow, a random shower is possible, though we’ll stay mostly dry through the rest of the workweek.
By Thursday and Friday, some could be back in the low 90s. So when does fall-like weather arrive? Potentially by this weekend...
A cold front will make it’s way towards us by the end of the week. Confidence remains low when it comes to timing and impacts, but right now it looks like it could arrive by Saturday. A few showers could develop ahead of the front, but it appears the bigger impact from this front will be a drop in temperatures. Highs in the low 80s could stick around for the weekend, bringing us closer to what’s normal for this time of year!
