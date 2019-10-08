BBB warns of digital calendar scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our phones have become a crutch for almost everything these days. That includes keeping track of meetings and appointments but be careful when your checking out your digital calendar.
“Be on the lookout for things that appear on your calendar that you don’t remember accepting,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
It can happen to any of us. We are busy checking text messages, emails, and going through social media. If you check out your weekly calendar and notice an event you don’t remember putting on there yourself, you may want to delete it.
“Normally it’ll ask you to click on something like and event or a location where you are supposed to go. That’s when they can download malware on your devices.” Smitherman said.
One thing you can do, change the settings on your mobile devices so you have to accept any item that appears on your calendar. That’ll make it tougher for scammers to get your personal information.
