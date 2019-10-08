Classmate and coworker shares memories of Sparkman teen who died in crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tragedy strikes a Madison County School.
Sunday, Sparkman High School senior Lauren Wallace was killed in a car crash on Highway 72.
The community is mourning, but her former classmate and Altitude Trampoline Park coworker Alaura Gordon reflected on Wallace’s “bubbly” personality.
“Lauren always had that smile,” she said.
“She would never fail to make you laugh she always was just there.”
Gordon said the Altitude staff is working to cope with the loss.
“All my memories, when I walked in the door yesterday just kind of hit me, that she wasn’t there,” she said.
"She was supposed to work yesterday, and that was kind of tough on all of us."
Gordon and her Sparkman classmates plan to honor Wallace on senior night by releasing balloons in her favorite color (yellow). The game is the night of Nov. 1.
The family will be holding a public visitation for Wallace at Mt. Zion Baptist in Monrovia on Wednesday.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with the service beginning afterward.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.