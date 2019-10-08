Death of inmate at Donaldson Correctional under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correction Facility in Jefferson County.
Officials say 53-year-old Elvin Burnseed of Dothan was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m. Monday at the facility.
Authorities say an officer found Burnseed unconscious in his dorm. They said the inmate was taken to the prison infirmary, but they were unable to revive him.
The investigation into his death is ongoing.
