FBI’s ‘most prolific’ serial killer in U.S. history has ties to the Chattahoochee Valley

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has named Samuel Little the most prolific serial killer in United States history.
Little says he strangled 93 victims between 1970 and 2005, one of whom was in Phenix City in 1979.
Alexander was killed after leaving a Columbus dance club in August 1979. Her body was found in Phenix City.
“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim—to close every case possible.”
The Taylor County, Ga. native is currently serving a life sentence.
