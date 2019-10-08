Former Ozark Mayor Tom Goff dies at age 102

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who has made a big impact on the town of Ozark has passed away.
Mr. Tom A. Goff was a native of Ozark. He served as constable and coroner for Dale County for many years. He also served as fire chief and police chief for Ozark. He was mayor for twelve years, served on the city council, and was a city judge.
Goff headed the building of the Ozark Civic Center. He passed away in Panama City at 102 years old.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel with Mr. Bryant Mixon, Mr. Billy Blackwell, and Mr. Alan Benefield officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. For more information contact the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home.
