Man charged for shooting outside Montgomery club

The victim survived but was paralyzed as a result.

By WSFA Staff | October 8, 2019 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 10:29 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in connection to a July shooting outside a Montgomery club that left another man paralyzed.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Lee Anthony Brown, 23, is charged with assault first degree.

Duckett says the charge is related to a shooting which happened on July 28th in the 3400 block of McGhee Road. Officers found a man at the scene who had been shot and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

An arrest affidavit says the shooting happened at Envi Ultra Lounge. The victim was shot multiple times and was paralyzed as a result.

Brown was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.

Recently, the city gave Envi Ultra Lounge six months to improve after several incident including car-break ins, robberies and shootings.

