Man sentenced for 2017 death of ALDOT worker on Atlanta Highway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who hit three Alabama Department of Transporation workers with his vehicle, killing one, has been sentenced to prison.
James Overstreet was sentenced to serve a total of 41 years on three counts on Tuesday. He’d been indicted in 2018 on three counts including reckless murder, assault first degree and assault third degree.
Two of the counts resulted in sentences of 20 years each while the third was for a year. Because the counts run concurrently, Overstreet’s sentence is actually 20 years, and he will be credited for time already served.
Overstreet was found to be under the influence of an illegal substance when, on Oct. 31, 2017, he hit three members of an ALDOT survey crew as they worked in the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway.
An investigation found Overstreet’s Buick Century was traveling the wrong way in eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway when it left the road and hit the survey crew. Two of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the third victim, 62-year-old Leo Fournier, died from his injuries.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.