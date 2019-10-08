Midway man killed in crash near Clayton

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Midway man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Barbour County.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Michael Simmons, the crash happened at 12:57 p.m. on Alabama 51, seven miles north of Clayton. Donald Lohman, 63, was killed when the 1998 Mercury Mountaineer he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Lohman, who Simmons said was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Medical Center Barbour.
Simmons said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
