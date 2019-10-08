Montgomery to break ground on city’s 17th fire station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Fire Department will soon break ground for the city’s 17th fire station.
MFR announced Tuesday Station 17 will be located on Atlanta Highway near Interstate 85. According to a map, the station will be situated between Dixie Electric and the Chevron Gas Station across from Lakeview Baptist Church.
The station, according to MFR’s Facebook post, will provide more coverage for the East Montgomery area and additional firefighter positions.
“We appreciate the support and shared vision that our city government has to help ensure our citizens receive the most professional Fire and EMS services possible,” the post added.
It is not clear when the construction on the new station will begin or when it is expected to be completed.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.