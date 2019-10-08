Montgomery’s ZooBoo seeking volunteers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is asking for the public’s help to make ZooBoo 2019 a success!
According to a release from the zoo, volunteers are needed for games, to sell tickets and the Pumpkin Pull. A lot of ghosts, goblins, witches, zombies and other scary characters are also needed for the Haunted Hayride.
ZooBoo will take place from Oct. 11-13, 18-20 and 25-31. The Zoo says volunteers can work one night or all 13 days and should arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. and expect to stay until 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.
This is fun way to earn community service hours for high school projects and civic organizations. It’s also a group activity so you are encouraged to have you friends, club members, team members and even your co-workers participate.
To register as a volunteer, go to montgomeryzoo.com. For more information, please contact Melanie Golson at (334) 625-4930 or mgolson@montgomeryal.gov.
