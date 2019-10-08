No ruling yet on Woods campaign’s temporary restraining order petition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voting is already well underway in Montgomery’s mayoral runoff election, but we’re still waiting on a judge to rule on David Woods’ campaign’s petition for a temporary restraining order.
However, it appears the parties have already reached a consensus on how things will go based on a joint proposed order Monday night after testimony was given before Judge Johnny Hardwick.
Tuesday morning, Christopher Turner, the Montgomery Election Center’s assistant director of elections, told WSFA 12 News that each candidate will be allowed one poll watcher to be present at the center as absentee ballots are being counted.
He also reiterated that no candidate for any office has ever been allowed to have poll watchers in the room when the electronic ballots are inserted into the counting machines.
So how did we get here?
The city released a statement Monday saying the election center would be closed to the public on election day.
Woods’ campaign filed a temporary restraining order petition to make sure they could be there to see the process.
Reed’s campaign has said they knew they could be there.
Everyone argued their side at the hearing, read the law and reached a consensus. Now the judge will enter an order to make it official. It will likely reiterate what the law already says.
The center, located in downtown Montgomery, is where ballot boxes are taken after polls close. It is typically open to the public and media to view results on an electronic display board on election night.
While the election center will remain closed to the public, a public viewing of the returns will still happen. It will be held at Montgomery City Hall’s Council Auditorium on North Perry Street starting at 7 p.m.
The other candidate in the race, Steven Reed, is the county’s probate judge.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.