Rewards increased for information in 2 Montgomery homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are asking the public for information about two Montgomery homicide investigations in hopes it leads to an arrest.
One of the homicides happened on Jan. 7. Police and medics responded to the 3900 block of Brewer Road, located off Selma Highway, for a vehicle crash. There, they found 31-year-old Hope Hull resident Dana Martin dead from a gunshot wound.
The other case happened on July 25. 27-year-old Laquintin Brown was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way, off the Troy Highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rewards in each case have been increased to up to $11,000, with the Montgomery Police Department offering $10,000 in each case for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has offered a $1,000 reward in each case for any information leading to the immediate arrest of anyone involved, to be paid within 30 days.
Anyone with information should call police or Crimstoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
