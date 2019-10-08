Search underway for escaped inmate from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is looking for an inmate who escaped from a Montgomery job site Tuesday afternoon.
Vernell Sanders, 52, was serving a 45 year sentence at the Red Eagle Work Center for promoting prison contraband in Bessemer. He was sentenced in August of 1995.
Sanders is 5′ 9″ and weighs 158 pounds. He was last seen wearing prison whites.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
