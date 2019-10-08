31st Annual Holiday Market kicks off Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery is putting on its 31st Annual Holiday Market.
Prancer’s Preview Party will kick off the event Wednesday, followed by three full days of shopping. Held at the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, the market will feature more than 100 merchants from across the country.
Attending the Preview Party Wednesday requires a $40 ticket, which includes food, drinks and live music. General admission tickets to the market from Thursday to Saturday are $10 at the door, and senior and military tickets are $5. Children 10 years old and under get in for free.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information on the event, visit this link.
