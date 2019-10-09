Alabama confirms second case of vaping-related lung disease

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A total of 24 reports of lung disease associated with vaping use have been reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Oct. 9. That’s up from 19 a week ago.
ADPH says of the two dozen reports, six are under investigation, three are probable cases and two are confirmed cases. Of the two confirmed cases, one patient has died. The other 13 reports have since been determined not to be cases.
Alabama’s numbers will be included in the CDC’s national count, which will be updated Thursday. The CDC’s most recent report, from Oct. 1, indicates there have been nearly 1,100 lung injury cases associated with vaping reported from 48 states. There have also been at least 18 deaths in 15 states.
Those seeking medical attention due to potential vaping-associated injury should immediately inform healthcare providers they used a vaping/e-cigarette product, ADPH said.
Symptoms of the illness include cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Patients may also show signs of fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
ADPH is asking anyone who has sought medical care for a potential vaping-related injury to contact Jamey Durham at 334-206-5634 if they have any vaping/e-cigarette products that can be obtained for testing purposes.
