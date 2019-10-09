ALGOP calls on Sen. Jones to take impeachment stance, Jones says he’s undecided

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party called on Sen. Doug Jones to take a stance on the impeachment inquiry against President Trump Tuesday morning.
Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan hosted a press conference with the Republican National Committee at the start of qualifying for the 2020 Republican Primary.
“We find ourselves back again with the party of Senator Doug Jones trying to overthrow our president in a despicable display reminiscent of a third world political coup,” Lathan said.
She encouraged Alabamians to ask Jones his stance, saying the people deserve a definitive answer “as we all deserve to know where their Senator stands in this impeachment charade.”
Jones held a town hall at Tuskegee University Tuesday and talked about the impeachment investigation.
“I’ve not made a judgement,” he said. “What I’m seeing is not flattering but we’ll see how the rest of these things as the facts develop.”
Jones called the investigation a serious national security matter.
“And so I’m not looking at this from a partisan perspective unlike the Republican Party that apparently is," he said.
Jones also talked about items including health care and money for higher education at the town hall.
