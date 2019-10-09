Andalusia school officials named in Title IX lawsuit deny allegations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorneys for the Andalusia City Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Ted Watson and Andalusia High School Principal Daniel Shakespeare have filed a response to the Title IX lawsuit filed against them.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in early September, alleges a student was sexually assaulted by the head basketball coach and was subjected to sexual harassment by Shakespeare while at Andalusia High School.
The complaint also states school officials chose to hire Clark despite their knowledge he engaged in inappropriate relationships with students and teaching assistants in previous positions at other schools.
In a response filed Tuesday, the defendants denied the allegations in the lawsuit, including that they deprived the student of any rights under Title IX or subjected the student to a hostile educational environment.
The defendants are also arguing they have immunity from being sued.
Title IX prohibits sex discrimination by an educational program that receives federal funding.
