ASU marching band to perform at halftime of Falcons/Rams game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets marching band is taking its talents to the NFL level.
The Mighty Marching Hornets will be playing during halftime of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams game Oct. 20.
“The invitation for our marching band to perform at halftime for the NFL’s Falcons vs. Rams football game is an important tribute to Alabama State University’s excellent band program and to its superb student musicians who are widely known nationally for their legacy of high-energy, high-quality performances,” said Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets Band Director Dr. James Oliver.
Oliver said he was contacted by a representative from the NFL who said they were in awe of the Hornets’ marching band.
“Out of nowhere, I get a telephone call from one of the NFL’s entertainment talent scouts who said its committee members were very impressed with our band, including the talent of our student musicians, the choreography and moves we execute on the field, and the large number of important national venues that we have performed,” Oliver said.
For many, Oliver says even being in an NFL stadium will be a first-time experience.
“Many of our band members have never seen an NFL football game in person. So imagine the positive buzz occurring now as they realize they will not only see the Falcons and the Rams play, but be the central halftime entertainment at the game itself,” said Oliver.
The Mighty Marching Hornets have performed on the national stage before, including Ozzy Osborne’s reality TV show, in Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade - becoming the first-ever HBCU band to lead the parade.
