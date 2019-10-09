Close races for 2 Montgomery city council seats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A runoff election sought to fill three Montgomery City Council seats, but two of the races are tight.
As of Tuesday night, all but provisional ballots had been counted in the three races, one of which is extremely close.
In District 3, incumbent Tracy Larkin and Marche Johnson are neck and neck, with each taking 50 percent of the vote. Larkin leads by eight votes.
In District 5, Cornelius Calhoun has 52 percent of the vote over opponent Phyllis Harvey-Hall with 182 votes separating them.
Oronde Mitchell leads opponent Jonathan Dow by a larger margin in District 6, taking 65 percent of the vote.
Districts 5 and 6 will have new councilmembers no matter how the vote turns out, as District 5 incumbent William Green Jr. was defeated in the general election and District 6 incumbent Fred Bell did not seek reelection.
The councilmembers elected Tuesday will join Richard Bollinger (District 1), Brantley Lyons (District 2), Audrey Billups-Graham (District 4), Clay McInnis (District 7), Glen Pruitt Jr. (District 8), and Charles Jinright (District 9).
The new city council will serve from 2020-2024.
