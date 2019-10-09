Deputies arrest man for stealing Shelby Co. school bus

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators say a Shelby County man is behind bars after stealing a Shelby County school bus.
Investigators say the man stole items including the school bus. They said he used it as a getaway car, but he didn’t get very far.
Investigators arrested Daniel Charles Smith for stealing a kayak and breaking into a camper in Wilsonville.
Shelby County deputies say there was a warrant out for his arrest for those two charges when a deputy pulled over a car he was traveling in. Investigators say Smith got out of the car and ran from deputies.
Later that night is when investigators say Smith stole the school bus from Shelby Elementary. The next day, the bus was found in the Pinson area and Smith was arrested.
Sergeant Owen Prescott says the arrest happened quickly thanks to help from the public. Deputies ask the public to always call in any suspicious activity no matter how small you think it might be.
Shelby County Schools say they are thankful for the sheriff’s office and their quick work in returning the stolen bus.
