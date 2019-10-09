Investigators working to find cause of Montgomery fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters fought a large house fire Tuesday and now investigators are working to find out how it started.
According to a Facebook post, the fire happened in the 4400 block of Wimbledon Road Tuesday night. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
Crews attacked the fire from the outside which brought it under control, the post said.
MFR says the building was reported to be vacant and a search was made all clear.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the fire.
