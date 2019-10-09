Little known downtown Montgomery park set for upgrades

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Changes are coming to a downtown Montgomery park that many residents didn’t even know existed.
On Wednesday, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange held his weekly briefing at Rotary Dog Park near Coosa and Bibb streets near City Hall. He was joined by Rotarians who presented a check for $12,000 to the city to help with the next phase of the park’s improvements.
The Montgomery Rotary Club, Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club and Montgomery Sunset Rotary Club raised money for items such as granite pavers, picnic tables, umbrellas for shade, more trees as well as streetscape enhancements that will allow for permanent food truck parking. The original fountain and mature flowering trees will be left in place.
Pet and Playground Products, a national company based in the River Region and owned by Montgomery resident Robert Price, provided all fencing, equipment and pet agility amenities for the dog park portion of Rotary Park.
Officials said there are 18 residential buildings and six hotels within a five-minute walk of the park. When asking downtown residents in a survey what they thought of Rotary Park, many said they’d never heard of it.
The park, which the Rotarians helped create with a large donation in 2017, will also grow in size with the removal of vehicle slip lane.
The timeline for the improvements is set for four to five months, the city said.
As the park gets ready for improvements, it’s also getting ready for a big weekend event that will include fun activities for dogs and their owners, as well as food trucks. The third annual Bark in the Park will be held there on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. It had previously been held at Riverfront Park.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.