Morning after historic win Reed talks city’s future

“We're going to ask a lot of questions. In the sense of we just want to listen. We want to talk to Mayor Strange and his administration about, you know, what projects may be ongoing right now, what things may be coming down the line,” the Mayor-elect said. “Then certainly we want to talk with the City Council that's currently there, and when that will be coming in. And so, we're looking forward to working with them and really putting in place some of the ideas and some of the initiatives that we discussed on the campaign trail,”