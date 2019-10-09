Morning after historic win Reed talks city’s future

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The morning after Steven Reed became Montgomery’s first black mayor, he spoke with Reporter Bethany Davis about his vision for Montgomery’s future.
“We're going to ask a lot of questions. In the sense of we just want to listen. We want to talk to Mayor Strange and his administration about, you know, what projects may be ongoing right now, what things may be coming down the line,” the Mayor-elect said. “Then certainly we want to talk with the City Council that's currently there, and when that will be coming in. And so, we're looking forward to working with them and really putting in place some of the ideas and some of the initiatives that we discussed on the campaign trail,”
Reed also addressed what it means to make history as the city’s first black mayor.
“I understand the responsibility and the historical significance to not only the city, but the state and the country as well. But, I'm excited about the coalition to help us get here,” Reed said. “I didn't do it by myself. We had a great campaign team, great volunteers, a lot of support from across the country, because of people who really understand the history of the city and connect with it,”
When asked how he is preparing to take on his role in office Reed said he is going to be a mayor for not only the ones that voted for him but also his opponent.
“We want to make sure that we're providing opportunity for everyone in this city and we're putting our best foot forward. So, we're going to be active, we're going to be fast moving, we're going to do things a little bit different. And our vision may be a little bit different than what we've seen in the past. So, we look forward to working with our city leaders working with our faith and neighborhood leaders and all the citizens among government to build a better future here.” Reed said.
Reed is also the first mayor to be elected in Montgomery in a decade. He will be sworn into office on November 12th.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.