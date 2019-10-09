Prattville native, NFL star makes impressive snag at Rays playoff game

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WSFA) - There were plenty of impressive plays made in Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros. But there was one play that stood out that didn’t happen in between the lines.
Former Autauga Academy General OJ Howard happened to be in the right place at the right time. On a ball that was hit into foul territory, Howard used his excellent skills to snag the foul ball with one hand.
Howard is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Rays would go on to defeat the Astros 4-1 to force a decisive Game 5 Thursday.
