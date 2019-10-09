Steven Reed wins Montgomery mayoral election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed has defeated David Woods and will become the city’s next mayor.
He makes history as Montgomery’s first black mayor.
With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Reed had 67 percent of the votes. A total of 48,979 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s election.
Reed will replace current mayor Todd Strange, who, after a decade of service, did not seek reelection.
He will be sworn into office on Nov. 12.
The mayor-elect spoke to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night.
“If there was any doubt about what we can do when we come together, when we unify this city, let the record show tonight, above all, show what we can do when we come together in this city and we build around positivity, around opportunity and all the things that tie us together,” Reed said.
Woods thanked all of his supporters Tuesday night and said he doesn’t have any regrets.
“Montgomery is a special place populated by special people and that hasn’t changed. And we’re just going to go forward and try to support Steven Reed as mayor. And I just want to encourage everyone to try to continue to work together to bring Montgomery as a unified city. A unified Montgomery is a lot stronger than a divided Montgomery,” Woods said. “We want to go forward in a sense of unity.”
During the general election, Reed received 42 percent of the vote, taking the majority, but because he did not attain more than 50 percent, the election went to a run-off between him and Woods, a Montgomery businessman and owner of Fox affiliate WCOV-TV.
Reed announced his intent to run in the mayoral election back in February on WSFA 12 News. During his campaign, Reed spoke of increasing Montgomery’s police force, increasing support for schools, and bringing in more jobs that offer a livable wage. He received endorsements from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and U.S. senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Reed became Montgomery County’s first black probate judge (as well as its youngest) in 2012. He was re-elected without opposition in 2018.
Reed is the son of Joe Reed, the longtime leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party.
