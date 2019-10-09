Talladega’s history-making mayor-elect has Montgomery connections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery wasn’t the only Alabama city to make history during its mayoral runoff election Tuesday night.
In Talladega, residents elected Timothy Ragland, the first black mayor in the city’s history. By a 24 vote margin, Ragland defeated incumbent Jerry Cooper to win the runoff election Tuesday night.
At 29 years old, Ragland will also be the city’s youngest mayor. He is a current student at Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery. According a Facebook post from the school, Ragland is a third year student and will graduate in May 2020.
Ragland also earned a political science degree from Auburn University at Montgomery in 2017, according an Instagram post from the school.
Ragland will be sworn into office on Nov. 4.
