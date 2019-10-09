4th annual Flight of the Arts festival returns next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s growing arts community will host its 4th annual Flight of Arts next Thursday through Sunday.
This year’s four-day festival will feature several exhibitions for the digital, visual, performing and culinary arts at Blount Cultural Park.
“Essentially we bring together community partners our community arts organizations and give opportunity for a lot of your emerging artists and to partner with some of your seasoned artists and resources and kind of pull together those resources,” said 21 Dreams Flight of the Arts Founder Kalonji Gilchrist.
The festival is a collaboration effort between the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, MMFA Junior Executive Board, SHE Agency and Alabama Shakespeare Festival.
Gilchrist talked more about the impact the arts has on a community.
“Art creates community. It brings people together, but it also impacts the economic development,” said Gilchrist.
October is National Arts and Humanities Month.
