Warm weather through the workweek, then cooler this weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a comfortable start to our day with temperatures in the 60s! There’s some fog in western counties, so take it easy on the roads in west Alabama. A warm-up is on the way this afternoon; highs will be in the upper 80s. This is still warmer than normal for this time of year, but a cool-down is in sight...
A few downpours are possible today along an inverted trough. Most of Alabama will stay dry, but any showers that do develop will dissipate by sunset.
Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the workweek, and the low 90s are possible for some Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will arrive just in time for the weekend! A few showers could develop ahead of the front, though overall rain totals won’t be significant. Temperatures, however, will noticeably drop. Highs will likely stay in the low 80s through the weekend and into early next week - exactly where they should be for this time of year! Our average high temperature is 80°. Low-end rain chances also stay in the forecast into early next week.
