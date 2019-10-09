Warm weather through the workweek, then cooler this weekend!

A cold front will arrive just in time for the weekend! A few showers could develop ahead of the front, though overall rain totals won’t be significant. Temperatures, however, will noticeably drop. Highs will likely stay in the low 80s through the weekend and into early next week - exactly where they should be for this time of year! Our average high temperature is 80°. Low-end rain chances also stay in the forecast into early next week.