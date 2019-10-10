Couple accused of setting Prattville house on fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been charged with arson in connection to a Sept. 16 fire in Prattville, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says. Police are still looking for one of the suspects.
Investigators say Moyo Burrow Paul was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with arson. She may also face a charge for insurance fraud, authorities said.
Her husband, Christopher Paul, 27, is facing the same charges but is still wanted.
An arson investigation started shortly after a blaze broke out around 3 a.m. that Monday at a house in the 200 block of Gardenia Court. Investigators were given information that implicated the couple was involved in starting the fire.
Anyone with information on Christopher Paul’s location is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.