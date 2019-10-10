DNC: Alabama Democratic Party needs to abide by new bylaws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The chair of the Democratic National Committee sent a letter to the Alabama State Party chair telling her they need to abide by the bylaws that State Democratic Executive Committee of Alabama adopted Saturday.
“We consider these actions to be binding on the party and view the adoption of the amended Bylaws to be a very important step toward resolving the deficiencies that currently exist within the Alabama Party that are standing in the way of critical tasks such as implementing the delegate selection plan,” said Tom Perez who is the chair of DNC.
The Alabama Democratic Party has been filled with tension for months as some members have called for a change in leadership.
“When things aren’t working you need to do something drastic and change everything up," Tabitha Isner, who is running to serve as state party chair. "We often use the example of a football team. God knows if Alabama were not winning games, we would fire the coach.”
The DNC told the state party last year that it needed to change its bylaws to include more diversity within the party. Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley said in the past she disagreed with those bylaws and provided different ones for the DNC to approve, but they were rejected by the DNC.
However, members of the Alabama state Democratic Executive Committee met Saturday, Oct. 5 to adopt amended bylaws that were pre-approved by the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee. They also set up a meeting to elect new party leadership in November.
Worley had also called for a meeting Oct. 12. In the letter to Worley dated Oct. 9, Perez said she needed to abide by the bylaws passed previously and said other bylaws would not be recognized by the DNC.
If there is not a resolution, the dispute could affect Alabama’s presence at the 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Primary.
Joe Reed is with the Alabama Democratic Conference. He said the Perez wants to have more control over the state party and replace Nancy Worley. Reed said they have complied with the DNC’s requests. The DNC withheld thousands of dollars to the state party months ago claiming the state party is not meeting basic obligations.
“He is starving us out of submission," Reed said. "The democratic party is 70 percent black. They are trying to push that to 60 percent.”
Reed said that at the meeting Saturday, Oct. 12, the state party plans to follow the current bylaws and not the amended version passed Oct. 5.
The dispute could end up in court.
