FBI trains new generation of law enforcement leaders

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - FBI training is underway in east Alabama this week to equip the next generation of law enforcement leaders.
Officers from across the state are in Opelika for the Southeastern Law Enforcement Executive development Seminar.
The training is geared toward law enforcement who are currently serving in middle management and aspire to move up in the ranks.
“You always need that next line of upper management ready to go,” stated Auburn Police Chief Paul Register. “In our business the clock doesn’t stop, we don’t get to reset, and every day there’s a challenge. When we have vacancies in those in those positions, we want to have those people ready to step in immediately.”
Register’s and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones’ agencies helped sponsor the training, both are also beneficiaries of this program.
“You want to give the best information, policies, procedures and practices geared toward efficiencies of operation and in proper management administration to all of your levels of management - particularly your mid-level management, because these individuals are the ones that are going to be moving up through the ranks in years to come," stated Jones.
This week they’ve taken up issues including personnel management, community relations, and how to work with other agencies during major incidents.
“The executives involved, the managers, the command staff, personnel, and law enforcement agents can pick up the phone and they know immediately who they’re dealing with,” stated Jones. “They are already acquainted and can bring all those resources to bear to address a particular problem in a task force, for instance, an arrangement that brings multiple resources to address a single problem as opposed to just having one agency trying to do or tackle a problem from a criminal justice standpoint by themselves.”
It also offers exposure on the latest issues - and technology.
“Every year it seems like there’s a new issue, new laws, new procedural changes, new things that we’re doing in law enforcement,” Register said of the daily rigor of police work. “Even new technologies, and often in these type seminars, we hear about new technologies that we can use because today we have to be smarter when solving crimes.”
The FBI field offices in Birmingham and Mobile use this opportunity to continue building working relationships with officers. All agree, training like this helps officers refocus and avoid burnout, which is common in law enforcement careers.
“It gets them away from their respective departments to unplug a little bit and give them a good training environment where they can concentrate on the topics being discussed and presented to them,” stated Johnnie Sharp, FBI Special Agent in Charge in the Birmingham division. “They can be reflective about that and away from the distractions that they may have at their day jobs at their respective departments.”
