Former Ala. pastor talks recovery after church damaged by Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has now been one year since Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida Panhandle.
The Catergory 5 storm caused devastation from Florida to Alabama and Georgia.
Panama City was hit hard including a church which stood for over 60 years. That church is now led by a former Montgomery pastor.
“We had 100 percent damage,”says John Blount, pastor of St. Andrew United Methodist Church.
Blount believes it will take a year before they are able to begin rebuilding, a process that could take up to three years.
“It’s going to be a nice building down the road, we just have to be patient. The church is all of us being together,” Blount says.
The church has remained together, worshiping in the former youth building and becoming stronger after the storm.
“As challenging as it is, it’s also a blessing and bringing us closer and really allowing us to share Christ’s presence with each other through this whole time,” Blount adds.
Blount says like others, they are still waiting for their insurance payout.
