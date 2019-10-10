Friends and neighbors react to the death of Phenix City 12-year old shot in the head

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head.
Friends and neighbors say 12-year old John Jones was the sweetest little boy with so much more living to do. His friends say he loved to play with them outside and that he will truly be missed.
11-year old Cameron Clements is mourning the loss of his friend 12-year old John Jones who was shot in the head while playing outside with another juvenile who Phenix City police believe to the suspect.
He died a few days later at a children’s hospital in Atlanta.
His friends talk about their last days playing together.
“One time we were at my friend’s house over there, Chase, and we were jumping on the trampoline and John bounced me really high up in the air and I could, like, touch the top of the net,” said Cameron Clements, one of John’s friends.
People in the neighborhood are left in disbelief.
“At first, I didn’t know what to think about it because I was at work when my friend told me about it," said neighbor Robert Bottoms. "The first thing I thought was, is my family ok?”
“I know this has to be heartbreaking,” said neighbor Mary Jones.
Now kids in the neighborhood are feeling uneasy.
“It makes me feel scared because he’s 12 and I’m 9. I’m just scared this is going to happen again to my other friend,” said another of John’s friends.
A Gofundme account has been set up to help the family.
Phenix city police say this case is being investigated as a homicide
