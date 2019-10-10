Huntsville Police Officer injured after falling on cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police confirm that a 23-year-old man who was injured in a fall on-board a cruise ship is Huntsville Police Officer John Holliday. A spokesperson for the department says he believes the injuries are non-life threatening.
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted Holliday from the deck of the Carnival Valor at 5:45a.m. Tuesday. The man fell approximately 16 feet according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Holliday was reportedly on his honeymoon.
Carnival Valor left the port of New Orleans on October 7 and was set to return on October 12 following stops in Mexico. The ship was 65 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana at the time of the medical call.
The man was taken to New Orleans University Hospital.
Carnival released a statement saying, “A 23-year-old male guest sailing on Carnival Valor was injured and, after being evaluated by the ship’s medical team, it was determined that he required further evaluation and treatment. He was airlifted off the ship via helicopter and transferred to a shoreside medical facility. We can confirm that the guest did not fall in the water but rather was injured on deck.”
