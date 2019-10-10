Injured Montgomery officer recognized as DA’s Officer of the Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer got some special recognition Wednesday from District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured in an on-duty crash in 2017.
Taylor was honored as the DA’s Officer of the Month.
“This award is not because of how he is sitting here today, but because of the work he did for the city and our community here in Montgomery,” Bailey said of Taylor.
Taylor, a two-year veteran of the Montgomery Police Department, was on-duty in an unmarked car when he crashed into another driver on Feb. 17, 2017. While he suffered a traumatic brain injury and cannot speak or walk, his family says he is alert.
“Overwhelmed is the best word I can put it,” said Mahogany Taylor, Carlos’s sister. “Overwhelmed and appreciative. It’s nice to know he is still noticed and they are thinking about him, and I appreciate it.”
“When I met with officer Carlos’s family last Friday, they were telling me about all the things he had done as a Montgomery police officer and it touched my heart because of his service to our community,” Bailey said. “And I wanted to make sure that he was properly recognized for that. So we unanimously decided to make him our officer of the month.”
“He is probably a little bit anxious because he wants to speak, because if you know Carlos he always has something to say,” Mahogany explained. “But I am sure he is probably anxious, but I’m sure he’s just like we are appreciative and thankful.”
Bailey said $1,250 was raised as a small token of appreciation. “I tell people all the time the smallest things count,” Mahogany said. “Washing powder, you would be surprised at how much washing powder he goes through, things as simple as that.”
“This was just like any other case where we are honoring an officer, because of officer Taylor’s accomplishments and what he did. Yeah he is in a situation now and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as he’s going through this situation, but today he is a Montgomery police officer and he’s very deserving of this honor.”
