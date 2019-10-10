Just a few more days of above average heat!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just two more days are above average temperatures are left, then a cold front will bring some relief! Temperatures will jump to near 90° again today and tomorrow. That’s nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. Skies will stay mostly dry, with the exception of a few showers in western counties.
By Friday night, a cold front will approach our area. It will bring the chance for showers Friday night and Saturday as it moves through, and behind it, cooler air will rush into the state. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The front will stall to our south Sunday. Our winds will come out of the southwest, and low-end rain chances will stick around for the rest of the weekend and into the middle of next week. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday!
Exactly a year ago, all eyes were on the the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Michael made landfall as a category 5 hurricane. With winds of 161 mph, it is the strongest storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle. It stayed at hurricane-strength through the Wiregrass, and devastation was left in its path. 75% of Mexico Beach was destroyed, and more than 50 people were killed by this storm. Today, recovery efforts are still ongoing.
