Just a few more days of above average heat!

Exactly a year ago, all eyes were on the the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Michael made landfall as a category 5 hurricane. With winds of 161 mph, it is the strongest storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle. It stayed at hurricane-strength through the Wiregrass, and devastation was left in its path. 75% of Mexico Beach was destroyed, and more than 50 people were killed by this storm. Today, recovery efforts are still ongoing.