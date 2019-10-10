$30M in gas tax revenues awarded to cities, counties for road, bridge projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than $30 million in funding is being awarded to Alabama cities and counties that will be put toward road and bridge projects, according to a statement released Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The funding was made through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, or ATRIP-II, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. That legislation requires a minimum of $30 million to be set aside from off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenues for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
A total of 28 projects were selected to split the $30.13 million. While it was not a requirement that cities and counties put up matching funds, half of them did totaling another $9.5 million toward improvements.
In our area, these are the places that will get funding.
ALEX CITY ($1.1 million w/o matching funds ) - Culvert replacement and additional lane on Airport Drive 400 ft from US-280 over Sugar Creek
AUTAUGA COUNTY ($523K w/o matching funds) - Turn lanes on US-82 at CR-47 (Golson Rd)
COFFEE COUNTY ($1.6 million plus $180K in matching funds) - Intersection improvements including realigning CR-239 and CR-114 to intersect with AL-167 at right angles
DALLAS COUNTY ($1.8 million w/o matching funds) - Realign and widen AL-41, add turn lane on US-80W, and add acceleration lane on US-80E, at the intersection of AL-41 and US-80
ELMORE COUNTY ($1.4 million plus $160K in matching funds) - Add turn lanes where Coosada Pkwy and Ingram Rd intersect with AL-14; add or reconfigure lanes at AL-143/Cobbs Ford Rd intersection; study intersection of AL-14/Oak Tree Rd
GENEVA COUNTY ($670K w/o matching funds) - Add left turn lanes on AL-52 and improve turning radius onto CR-69 at the AL-52/CR-69 intersection
HOUSTON COUNTY ($2 million plus $2.4 million in matching funds) - Add additional lane on US-84 (West Main St) from Flowers Chapel Rd to John D. Odom Rd
MACON COUNTY ($436K w/o matching funds) - Add left turn lane on AL-8 (US-80) and a right turn lane on CR-51 at the intersection of AL-8 and CR-51
MCKENZIE ($553K w/o matching funds) - Add left turn lane to AL-55 at the intersection of South Garland Rd/US-31, and add left turn lane to AL-55/US-31 at the intersection of North Garland Rd
PERRY COUNTY ($509K w/o matching funds )- Realign CR-12 at the intersection with AL-5, and turning radius improvements on CR-12 at the intersection with AL-183, add centerline scoring to CR-12 (9 miles)
PIKE ROAD ($588K w/o matching funds) - Intersection improvements to US-231 at the intersections of Merriweather Rd and Trotman Rd including turn lanes, raised medians and vertical curve corrections
“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “I am proud to see projects resulting from the Rebuild Alabama Act already getting off the ground. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”
Projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.
