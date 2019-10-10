Montgomery man faces multiple child sex charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested on multiple sex crimes charges against minors, according to court documents.
The Montgomery Police Department arrested 42-year-old Gonzalo Berrera and charged him with crimes including attempted rape, as well as first-degree rape. A sexual assault investigation was opened against Berrera Wednesday, the day after the alleged incident is said to have happened.
As part of the investigation, Berrera was also charged with the rape of another minor in 2015, which resulted in a pregnancy, according to court documents.
Berrera was taken to the Montgomery Detention Facility. Bond was set at $105,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.