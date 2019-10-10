Montgomery police officers go pink for breast cancer awareness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day on the road for Montgomery police officer Adam Wright, a 9-year veteran who’s been seasoned and toughened up by what he often sees on the streets. But Wright does have a soft place in his heart. It’s for those fighting breast cancer.
“Obviously, any cancer is something that’s very serious,” Wright said It’s why he volunteered to wear the pink badge for a month. “Kind of a general thought throughout the day," he explained.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control shows more than 12 percent of women in the United States will develop the disease over the course of their lifetime. Wright has been affected by the illness.
“I’ve got some friends that have it," he said.
Officers like Wright spent $60 of their own money for the pink badges they’re wearing in October, and they tell me it’s been worth every penny. Not only does a percentage of the purchase go toward cancer research, but it’s a conversation starter.
“People will ask me about it and inquired about it. Most everyone who sees it says they like it or have a question about it," Wright added.
He’s among 35 Montgomery police officers wearing the special badge. That’s higher than last October, the first year MPD participated.
“I actually just had somebody a few minutes ago ask me about it," he said. He aims to make it an annual tradition for himself.
October Breast Cancer Awareness Month got its start in 1985, a partnership between the American Cancer Society and a pharmaceutical company.
