Rep. Terri Sewell talks hot topics at town hall

“We had a bill called the rural septic tank access act that we put in the farm bill that passed last year. That will allow in rural areas if you have decentralized wastewater treatment will allow people to get septic tanks and get grants from the federal government," she said. "There’s just too much bureaucracy. In America, on my watch, it’s unacceptable for rural Americans to not have adequate water and sewer. It’s a basic quality of life.”