Second bank robbed within a week in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a bank robbery in the 300 block of Coliseum Boulevard.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man came into the business and produced a note before leaving on foot.
As a policy, the Montgomery Police Department declines to identify businesses that are targeted in a crime and would refer to the crime only as a business robbery. However, a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police units at the Regions Bank in the same block of Coliseum Boulevard.
The Trustmark Bank on Carmichael Road was also robbed on Monday. Police gave a similar account of events with a man entering the bank, producing a note, and leaving on foot.
Police have not connected to the two bank robberies at this time.
Anyone with information on Monday’s or Thursday’s case call MPD at 334-625-2832 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
