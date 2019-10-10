Suspect charged after victim robbed of phone, school supplies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is facing a felony charge after police say he robbed a juvenile.
According to MPD Spokesperson Capt. Regina Duckett, Shawnderick Brown, 19, is charged with robbery third degree.
The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oct.3 in the area of Federal Drive and Atlanta Highway. The juvenile male told officers he was robbed of his personal property during a physical assault.
An arrest affidavit shows the victim had bruising to his head. The suspect reportedly took the victim’s cell phone, school supplies and $3.
An investigation identified Brown as the suspect. Duckett says Brown was taken into custody Wednesday and charged.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.