Suspect charged after victim robbed of phone, school supplies
According to MPD Spokesperson Capt. Regina Duckett, Shawnderick Brown, 19, is charged with robbery third degree. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA Staff | October 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:41 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is facing a felony charge after police say he robbed a juvenile.

According to MPD Spokesperson Capt. Regina Duckett, Shawnderick Brown, 19, is charged with robbery third degree.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oct.3 in the area of Federal Drive and Atlanta Highway. The juvenile male told officers he was robbed of his personal property during a physical assault.

An arrest affidavit shows the victim had bruising to his head. The suspect reportedly took the victim’s cell phone, school supplies and $3.

An investigation identified Brown as the suspect. Duckett says Brown was taken into custody Wednesday and charged.

