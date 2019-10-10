Teen robbers threatened to kidnap child unless Texas mother handed over phone

On Monday (10/07/19) at approximately 6:00pm, a mother was walking in Cottonwood Park (1301 W. Belt Line Rd.) with her three children. As she crossed a bridge in the park, two suspects stole her phone. The mother was video recording her walk and captured the crime on her phone. Suspect #1 can be seen leaning over a railing as she approaches the bridge. Suspect #2 is further away in the distance and her two children are walking ahead of her. As the mother passes suspect #1 he grabs for the phone. Suspect #2 picks up one of the children and demands she give the phone to suspect #1 in exchange for the child, which she does. The suspects flee, leaving the mother and children unharmed. They are described as black males in their late teens, wearing all black. Suspect #1 is wearing pants and his hair style is thick on top and closely shaved on the sides. suspect #2 is wearing shorts. If you have information about this crime or may be able to identify ether of the two suspects, contact Richardson Police at 972-744-4800. You can remain anonymous.